The Queen Mary Reopening Tours

LONG BEACH— On Dec. 12, the City of Long Beach announced it would officially begin welcoming visitors back onboard the Queen Mary as of Dec. 15— the first time the ship has had guests onboard since March 2020. To celebrate the reopening of select elements of the ship and to thank the community for their patience and support during the ship’s closure, the city will be offering free guided tours to the public for a limited time. During the one-hour tour, visitors will be guided by a historical docent to experience select areas of the Queen Mary’s promenade deck and scenic views of the downtown shoreline, including a walk through the promenade shops, observation bar, queen salon, and royal salon, among other areas. In addition, tour participants will learn about the ship’s history – including its haunted history – and will also watch a short video inside Heritage Hall featuring the critical repair work completed throughout 2022. For more information or to reserve a free tour, please visit https://longbeach.gov/pages/city-news/queen-mary-reopening-tours/.

