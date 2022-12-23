The Titanic has Arrived in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES— Titanic the Exhibition has hit LA, where guests can step aboard an immersive and interactive tour of the Titanic. The exhibit features recreations of the ship’s interior and exterior. Guests can explore the galleries and boiler room, peek inside a millionaire’s suite, stroll the promenade deck and see the grand staircase. Guests will be assigned the name of an actual passenger upon entrance and will discover that individual’s story as told through relics of the past. Hundreds of artifacts from the Titanic and her sister ships reveal the latest details of the Titanic’s sinking and discovery. In addition, guests will see recovered items, authentic White Star Line objects, and even props and costumes from James Cameron’s famous 1997 feature film. Visitors can experience how it felt to discover the sunken remains of the Titanic. Visitors can walk above a sea floor with sand and broken artifacts, see what discovery teams saw during their dives, and do a unique VR experience providing perspective on the ship’s downfall. The one-hour tour costs $33.90 and is open Mon- Thurs. (closed on Tuesdays) from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Fri- Sun from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. The exhibition is located at Beverly Event Venue, 4327 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles. To learn more or to purchase tickets, please visit https://bit.ly/3uHMOof.

