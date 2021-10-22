The Top Ten Boating Cities

NATIONWIDE⸺ BoatUS Magazine sought out the top 10 best boating cities across the United States in consideration of eager travelers as the U.S. begins to reopen for travel. These cities include miles of shoreline, friendly communities, laidback recreation, and an overall satisfying experience for boating activities. The cities that made the best boating locations are:

Anacortes, Washington Charleston, South Carolina Clear Lake, Houston, Texas East Tawas, Michigan Benton County, Arkansas Gloucester, Massachusetts Dickinson County, Okoboji, Iowa, Great Lakes Area, Iowa Sausalito, California St. Augustine, Florida Stevensville, Maryland

The in-depth breakdown of the cities can be found at https://www.boatus.com/expert-advice/expert-advice-archive/2021/september/ten-top-boating-towns.