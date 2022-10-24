Thousand Steps Reopened in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA— Santa Barbara’s historic beach access stairway Thousand Steps, reopened after a six-month closure for safety repairs and improvements. The steps were originally called Camino a Mar and were built by the city almost 100 years ago in 1925. Unfortunately, the lower steps had eroded from coastal conditions and became difficult and dangerous to use.

Repairs and improvements thus far include:

-Demolition and reconstruction of the lower 24 steps and installation of seven additional steps to provide a safer and more accessible path during seasonal changes to sand level.

-Installation of a continuous handrail extending from the street level to the beach.

-Construction of a new concrete guardrail at the main landing mid-stairway.

-Drainage improvements to allow for groundwater capture to reduce algae growth and slippery stair treads.

-Installation of a bicycle rack on top of the bluff.

The steps are set to close again later this year or early next year to add an apron at the beach level to protect the stairs; an official ribbon cutting ceremony is to be announced.