‘Tis the Season: A List of Southern California’s 2022 Holiday Boat Parades

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA— It is once again the most wonderful time of the year. Southern California celebrates it on the water with festive holiday boat parades up and down the coast. The Log has made its list and checked it twice— here are all the holiday boat parades from San Diego up to Santa Barbara.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY

52nd San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

Date: Dec. 11 and 18

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Route/Viewing/Details: The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights 2022 theme is FantaSEA on the Bay. The parade route starts at Shelter Island and travels west past Harbor Island, then south along the Embarcadero, Seaport Village, and Cesar Chavez Park before turning parallel with the Coronado Bridge to the west side of the bay. The parade then proceeds past the Coronado Ferry Landing to the finish line. It takes about two hours to complete the procession, and there are many comfortable waterfront viewpoints along the route. Viewing areas span across multiple areas of the San Diego Bay. Prepare for traffic and parking ahead of time. The approximate arrival time of the parade at various locations are:

Shelter Island (start of parade) 5:30 p.m.

Harbor Island 6:00 p.m.

The Embarcadero 6:30 p.m.

Seaport Village 7:00 p.m.

The Pier at Cesar Chavez Park 7:15 p.m.

Ferry Landing on Coronado 7:30 p.m.

For more information and parade details, visit sdparadeoflights.org. For those interested in becoming a sponsor, contact Larry Baumann at larry@balihairestaurant.com.

Missions Bay Christmas Boat Parade of Lights

Date: Dec. 10

Time: 5:30-9 p.m.

Route/Viewing/Details: Mission Bay will have festive viewing areas along the parade route. Enjoy views of the decorated boats while you enjoy holiday Mission Bay hospitality, including food and beverage service, holiday music, bonfire seating, entertainment for kids, giveaways, and a visit from Santa. The parade celebration will kick off at 5:50 p.m. in the bay behind SeaWorld, where guests can watch the fireworks. The boats will then depart for:

– The Dana on Mission Bay which has viewing points,

– Bahia Resort and Paradise Point Resort & Spa, which have viewing points on each side,

– Mission Bay Yacht Club (no viewing point),

– Catamaran Resort Hotel & Spa, which will have viewing points,

– And will finish at the Mission Bay Beach Club, which has viewing points.

For a map of the parade route or more information, visit https://www.discovermissionbay.org/boat-parade-2022/.

Oceanside Harbor Parade of Lights

Date: Dec. 10

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Route/Viewing/Details: The parade will take place at the Oceanside Harbor. It is recommended that you arrive early as this is a popular event. There are several parking lots located throughout Oceanside Harbor. Please read all parking signs since each area has different restrictions. Give yourself plenty of time to park and walk to the viewing area—View City of Oceanside Parking Map. Guests can bring lawn chairs but are asked not to block walking pathways. For more information, contact the Oceanside Yacht club at (760) 722-5751 or visit https://visitoceanside.org/blog/oceanside-harbor-parade-of-lights/.

ORANGE COUNTY

47th Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights

Date: Dec. 9-11

Time: 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 6 p.m. on Dec 10-11

Route/Viewing/Details: The Harbor’s anticipated 47th annual Boat Parade of Lights will have a “Surfin’ USA” theme. Boaters will decorate their vessels to the parade theme for a chance to win up to $10,000 in cash prizes across several award categories, courtesy of Dana Point Harbor Partners. Award categories include Best Use of Theme, People’s Choice, Supervisor’s Cup, Mayor’s Cup, and more. Boaters can sign up at The Marina at the Dana Point office.

The City of Dana Point’s Jolly Trolley will run from 5 – 10:30 pm on Dec. 9 and from 4:30 -10 pm on Dec. 10 & 11. Visit the Dana Point Harbor Partners website to view the trolley routes throughout the Boat Parade of Lights. Visitors are encouraged to park throughout the Harbor and at Doheny State Beach and catch the free Jolly Trolley shuttle to the Harbor. The best areas to view the parade include Harbor walkways on the Wharf near Wind & Sea, The bridge, and the island.

114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade and Ring of Lights

Date: Dec. 14-18

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Route/Viewing/Details: The 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade will move through the Newport Harbor. With the leadership of The Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Committee will continue with its parade route starting and ending point at Tip of Lido Isle. The parade will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. each night from Dec. 14 – 18.

Parade participants will start from the east end of Lido Island following the celebrated route, with the first public viewing destination at Marina Park. The community park offers 177 parking spaces. It is also the largest public viewing area along the parade route, creating an optimal location to gather and enjoy the festivities.

Residents and visitors will have optimal viewing of the beautifully decorated yachts, boats, kayaks, and canoes that sail in the parade from the Dine & Watch waterfront and Dine & Walk dining options within walking distance of the many public viewing spots. Please reference the printable site map with the times the parade passes various destination points. The boat parade features an unforgettable firework display from the Newport Pier at 6:15 p.m. on opening night and from the Balboa Pier at 9 p.m. on closing night.

60th Annual Huntington Harbour Boat Parade

Date: Dec. 10-11

Time: 5:15 p.m.

Route/Viewing/Details: The parade will line up at 4:30 p.m. and will take off at exactly 5:15 p.m. The parade will start across from Humboldt Island and will finish at Coral Bay. A map can be downloaded from the 2022 Boat Parade website. There is limited parking and public viewing at beaches only. You can also watch the boat parade live on Facebook. For more information, visit http://www.hhboatparade.org/#about.

24th Annual Villa Park Dry Land Boat Parade

Date: Dec. 11

Time: 5 p.m.

Route/Viewing/Details: Parade-goers can watch around the entire route, including Villa Park High School and Villa Park Elementary. The parade route is as follows: Start on Taft; left on Center; right on Serrano; right on Lemon; left on Taft; right on Ludwig; left on Santiago; right on Patrician; left on Ballet; right on Marion; right on Carmel; left on Durfee; right on Lemon; left on Santiago; left on Center; right on Francisco; left on Vida; right on Fernando; right on Laconia; left on Aberdeen; right on Providence; right on Lincoln; left on Center; left on Santiago; right on Santiago; right on Taft; end at VP High. For more information, visit https://www.vpcsfoundation.org/.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

60th Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade

Date: Dec. 10

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Route/Viewing/Details: The parade route will take place through the main channel of Marina del Rey harbor. Viewing locations are located at Burton Chase Park at 13650 Mindanao Way and Fisherman’s Village at 13755 Fiji Way. The parade will feature boats adorned with lights and decorations to celebrate the winter holiday season, festive drinks and food options, and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. Before the parade, a five-minute firework show will take place from 5:55-6 p.m. on the jetty near the entrance of the main channel. Event Parking is available between $5 and $15 in County lots. Pay stations take cash and Visa/Mastercard. The public parking lots are closest to Burton Chace Park. For more information on the event, please visit https://mdrboatparade.org/parade-detail/.

King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade

Date: Dec. 10

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Route/Viewing/Details: The 2022 theme is, Into the Lights – Honoring First Responders and the Medical Profession for the sacrifices they have made during these times of COVID-19. The best viewing spots are at Moonstone Park and parts south on Mole B – Note that usually, the parade does not go out to the pier. For more information, please visit https://kingharborboatparade.org/.

60th Annual L.A. Harbor Holiday Afloat Parade

Date: Dec. 3

Time: 6-8 p.m.; pre-parade events begin at 4 p.m.

Route/Viewing/Details: This year’s theme is ‘Candy Cane.’ The parade of brightly lit and decorated boats will be on Dec. 3, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Port of LA’s East Basin and ending at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the Cabrillo Marinas in the Port’s outer harbor. A Port Police boat will head the lineup that includes Grand Marshal Mike Lansing of the LA Harbor Boys and Girls Club. Nick Velazquez – a Banning high school senior member of the Wilmington Club for the past 12 years and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s PACIFIC REGION “Youth of the Year” will be our Junior Grand Marshall. The tall ships Irving Johnson and Exy Johnson, the LAFD fireboat, other harbor working vessels, the parade’s banner boat, and approximately 60 decorated recreational boats will be participating.

Officially entered, decorated boats will be judged in several categories by panels of judges at three locations along the parade route, including the Battleship IOWA, which will host children from the Boys & Girls Club who will select the winner of the Children’s Choice Award and Cabrillo Marinas in the Outer Harbor. Skippers wishing to compete for an award can fill out the application on the website, at a skippers’ meeting, or send a completed application by mail or fax. In addition, entry forms will be available at all marinas and yacht clubs in the Port of LA during November.

Non-judged, decorated boats are welcome to join the parade. However, it is highly recommended that skippers who plan to participate attend the skippers’ meeting at the Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club on Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, from 6:30–8:30 p.m., for current parade route information and instructions from the Port Police

Winning entries will be announced, and awards will be presented at the Skippers’ Breakfast and Awards Presentation on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. at the Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club, 211 W. 22nd Street in San Pedro.

Sponsored by the Port of Los Angeles, the parade starts in the East Basin near California Yacht Marina Berth 202 in Wilmington. It takes approximately 90 minutes to cover the entire parade route up the Port of Los Angeles Main Channel.

Parade schedule:

6:15 – 7:00 p.m.: Berth 202 California Yacht Marina-Wilmington, proceeding down Main Channel towards Vincent Thomas Bridge

6:45 – 7:30 p.m.: Cruise Ship Plaza, Battleship Iowa (Judges Station), LA Maritime Museum, Port Police Dock proceeding towards Ports O’ Call

7:00 – 8:00 p.m.: West Harbor (old Ports O’ Call Viewing Areas)

7:45 – 8:15 p.m.: Warehouse 1, SS Lane Victory

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: Cabrillo Marinas (Judges Stations), 22nd Landing, END

Spectators may view the procession from several points along the Main Channel, including:

Battleship IOWA, 250 S. Harbor Blvd, San Pedro

Ports O’ Call Village, 1100 Nagoya Way, San Pedro

Cruise Ship Promenade, Harbor Boulevard and Swinford Street, San Pedro

Downtown Harbor, between Fire Station 112 and LA Maritime Museum, San Pedro

22nd Street Landing, 141 W. 22nd Street, San Pedro

SS Lane Victory, Berth 46, at the end of Miner Street, San Pedro

Cabrillo Marina, Holiday Harbor, and Cabrillo Way Marina, San Pedro

The annual LA Harbor Holiday Afloat parade is a fundraiser and toy drive. All toys and proceeds go to harbor area youth organizations and nonprofits for their holiday events. Whether you participate in the parade or not, please consider making an online or by-mail donation or dropping off toys at the Skippers’ Breakfast, Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club, California Yacht Marina – Cabrillo Marina, or Pacific Yacht Landing, Berth 203, Wilmington. Toys and funds will be distributed during the second week of December.

For more information, call text, or email:

Henry J. Rivas 323-487-2101 harborparade@gmail.com

Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club 310-519-1694 office@cbyc.org

VENTURA COUNTY

56th Annual Channel Islands Harbor Parade of Lights

Date: Dec. 10

Time: 7 p.m.

Route/Viewing/Details: The theme is “Let It Glow.” Entrants are asked to decorate their vessels as brightly as possible with a holiday twist. In addition, there will be free photos with Santa and 36 tons of snow. Pre-parade festivities at the Harbor begin a Harbor View Park at 12 p.m., just south of Marine Emporium Landing. Take your family and enjoy a variety of food options, a holiday artists’ market, live music, and children’s activities. The parade can be viewed from parks and walkways that line the route and from most Harbor restaurants. In addition, boat charters are available for those who want to watch the parade from the water. The parade starts in front of Peninsula Park and heads to the Main Channel, turns at Hobie Beach, loops in front of the launch ramp, then heads back to Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club and repeats the route for a second run. For more information, please visit https://www.channelislandsharbor.org/event/56th-annual-parade-of-lights/.

Parade of Lights — Ventura Harbor Village

Date: Dec. 16-17

Time: Pre-parade activities from 4-6:30 p.m.; boat parade beings at 6:30 p.m.

Route/Viewing/Details: The boat parade will make two laps throughout the Ventura Harbor and will conclude at 8 p.m. with a firework show (look northwest for best viewing). The 2022 theme is Parade of Lights— Out of This World and viewers can catch the parade all along the waterfront. For more information, please visit https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/parade-of-lights/.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

36th Annual Holiday Parade of Lights at the Santa Barbara Harbor

Date: Dec. 11

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Route/Viewing/Details: The Human-Powered category competition will be held during daylight at 4 p.m. Dozens of standup paddlers and kayakers dressed in festive attire will loop the harbor and Stearns Wharf spreading cheer for all to hear. At 5 p.m., a tree lighting ceremony, complete with holiday tunes sung by the Dos Pueblos Jazz Choir, will be held on Stearns Wharf next to the Sea Center. Then, at 5:30 p.m., around 30 illuminated watercrafts will light up the night as they make their way from Ledbetter Beach down the coast to the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, then back along the coast to Stearns Wharf.

A brief fireworks show will cap off the parade. Best viewing locations for the boat parade and fireworks include Stearns Wharf, the breakwater, West Beach, and East Beach. For more information, contact Waterfront Public Information Officer Chris Bell at cbell@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or visit https://santabarbaraca.gov/events/santa-barbara-harbor-parade-lights.