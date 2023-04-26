Top Corner: It’s Rockfish Time!

“Rockfish opener begins on SATURDAYApril 1st! It opens up new depth limits for rockfishing & new some of these new spots haven’t been able to be fished in years! This should mean for some EPIC fishing this weekend! Plus, we’ve got SUPER light loads on the Patriot so far- we only need 15 to go!

We have a special promo code for Monday April 3rd-April 7th ‘Rock20’ to get $20 off your next trip on the Patriot. Tap the link in our bio to see our schedule Or call us to schedule at 949-675-0550.”

