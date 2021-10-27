This Mini Grom Is Bending Rods

SAN DIEGO- Young angler Brody Buck of San Diego caught his personal best when he hooked this bull dorado fish caught at the Butterfly Bank while fishing with Capt. Duane Diego, owner and operator of Pinnacle Sportfishing.
“Had a blast on the water today with @saltycrew,” said @brodyfish_buck on a Sept. 30 Instagram post. “The kid gets bit! 🔥🔥 🔥,” said @duanediego in the comments. Buck caught two more dorados that day with the help of Diego. “Well done, Brody…once again proving the future of our sport is bright with kids like these!” Diego shared on his personal Instagram page.
Katherine M ClementsOctober 27, 2021