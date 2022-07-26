Tropic Like It’s Hot!
CATALINA ISLAND— Grab your hula skirts and get down to Descanso Beach because they’re hosting an authentic luau with a traditional buffet and Polynesian hula dancers.
Descanso Beach Club in Avalon will host luaus July 29 and Sept. 2. The event is from 6-8 p.m. and price of admission is $45.
The menu will feature traditional luau foods like island mesclun greens, macaroni salad, shoyu ahi poke, lomi lomi tomato, and coconut cream haupia. In addition, a full no-host bar will be available for guests over 21.
The events are presented by the Catalina Island Company.
Harbor Activity:
|People aboard boats
|6408
|Average Temp – High
|68
|Vessels Moored
|1602
|Average Temp – Low
|59
|Vessels Anchored
|110
|Average Sea Temp
|67
|Moorings Sold / Transferred
|2/0
|Rain (inches)
|0
|Citations Issued / Discharges
|1/0
|Rain Days
|0
|Total Cruise Ship Passengers / Visits:
|28,963/9
|Weather Warnings
|3
Additional Harbor Patrol Stats:
Medical Assists – 12
Non-Medical Emergencies – 3
Enforcement encounters – 64
Public Assist – 116
Security Patrols – 283