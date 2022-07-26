Tropic Like It’s Hot!

CATALINA ISLAND— Grab your hula skirts and get down to Descanso Beach because they’re hosting an authentic luau with a traditional buffet and Polynesian hula dancers.

Descanso Beach Club in Avalon will host luaus July 29 and Sept. 2. The event is from 6-8 p.m. and price of admission is $45.

The menu will feature traditional luau foods like island mesclun greens, macaroni salad, shoyu ahi poke, lomi lomi tomato, and coconut cream haupia. In addition, a full no-host bar will be available for guests over 21.

The events are presented by the Catalina Island Company.

Harbor Activity:

People aboard boats 6408 Average Temp – High 68 Vessels Moored 1602 Average Temp – Low 59 Vessels Anchored 110 Average Sea Temp 67 Moorings Sold / Transferred 2/0 Rain (inches) 0 Citations Issued / Discharges 1/0 Rain Days 0 Total Cruise Ship Passengers / Visits: 28,963/9 Weather Warnings 3

Additional Harbor Patrol Stats:

Medical Assists – 12

Non-Medical Emergencies – 3

Enforcement encounters – 64

Public Assist – 116

Security Patrols – 283