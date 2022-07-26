Descanso Beach Club will host two summer Hawaiian-styled luaus this year. Image courtesy of The Catalina Island Company.

Tropic Like It’s Hot!

Katherine M ClementsJuly 26, 2022

CATALINA ISLAND— Grab your hula skirts and get down to Descanso Beach because they’re hosting an authentic luau with a traditional buffet and Polynesian hula dancers.

Descanso Beach Club in Avalon will host luaus July 29 and Sept. 2. The event is from 6-8 p.m. and price of admission is $45.

The menu will feature traditional luau foods like island mesclun greens, macaroni salad, shoyu ahi poke, lomi lomi tomato, and coconut cream haupia. In addition, a full no-host bar will be available for guests over 21.

The events are presented by the Catalina Island Company.

 

Harbor Activity:

People aboard boats

 

 6408 Average Temp – High

 

 68
Vessels Moored

 

 1602 Average Temp – Low

 

 59
Vessels Anchored

 

 110 Average Sea Temp

 

 67
Moorings Sold / Transferred

 

 2/0 Rain (inches)

 

 0
Citations Issued / Discharges

 

 1/0 Rain Days

 

 0
Total Cruise Ship Passengers / Visits:

 

 28,963/9 Weather Warnings

 

 3

 

Additional Harbor Patrol Stats:

Medical Assists – 12

Non-Medical Emergencies – 3

Enforcement encounters – 64

Public Assist – 116

Security Patrols – 283

