Ullman Sails Long Beach Race Week Returns with Top Form and Good Conditions

LONG BEACH— Alamitos Bay Yacht Club, Long Beach Yacht Club, and the California Yacht Club hosted the Ullman Sails Long Beach Race Week for the first time in three years. The event took place in the waters off Long Beach and Seal Beach. “It’s been good to have everyone back and enjoying the regatta,” said Principal Race Officer Mark Townsend in a June 26 press release from the race committee. “The Long Beach breeze really delivered, and we had highly competitive racing all three days!” Racing began on June 24 with winds up to 21 knots, creating a formidable chop; there were two races for the windward-leeward boats and a lengthy trial for random leg entrants. The three days of racing had some series highlights, including:

Three boats racked up perfect scores in USLBRW 2022: J/35 Rivalin PHRF-C and the J/111 Skeleton Key, both with a lucky seven wins in seven races; plus Shadowfax, who logged three firsts in the random leg-C division.

PHRF Boat of the Week honors went to Ken Keiding’s ARGO4, which prevailed over a half dozen stunning and slick competitors in the random leg-A division. In over 60nm of offshore racing, it came down to one point between Argo 4and second place Saga. Nereid finished third.

Winning the Schock 35 Pacific Coast Championship was Roderick Messinger’s Buttercup: reputed to be hull number one of the legendary Schock 35 fleet. And while Messinger may have been a newbie at USLBRW, the storied history of Buttercupwas not.

For more information, see www.lbrw.org.