Upcoming Calendar Events

San Diego

Fleet Week San Diego 2023

San Diego Fleet Week, an opportunity to salute veterans and active-duty military, will take place Nov. 3-12. The public is invited to these inspiring events designed to honor and celebrate our military’s valuable contributions as defenders of our nation and neighbors in our community. The nine days of festivities will culminate on Nov. 12 with a boat parade. The closing day will start at 9:30 a.m. at Shelter Island. Other events during Fleet Week are as follows:

Nov. 3: Enlisted Recognition Luncheon

Nov. 3: Military Band Concert at Balboa Park

Nov. 4: SDSU Fleet Week Football Classic

Nov. 8: Fleet Week SDMAC Breakfast

Nov. 8 – 9: Student STEM Days (Students only)

Nov. 8 – 12: Military & Veterans Art Exhibit

Nov. 10 – 12: Broadway Pier Opens to the public w/ military

displays, ship tours, and Innovation Zone

Nov. 11: Military Family Day

Nov. 11: MRE (Meals Ready To Eat) Cooking Contest

Nov. 12: Veterans Day Boat Parade

For more information, please visit https://www.fleetweeksandiego.org/.

San Clemente

Day of the Dead Celebration

Join the city of San Clemente in celebrating the traditional holiday to remember lost friends, family and community members.

Beaches, Parks and Recreation will host the Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Festival at Max Berg Park from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The traditional altar will be available beginning Oct. 30 for the community to include pictures of their dearly departed for commemoration.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up to celebrate the tradition. The lively event will include an altar, or ofrenda, traditional sugar skull crafts, live music, face painting, Ballet Folklorico and Danza Azteca performances, local non-profit organization booths, traditional food, treats, drinks, and a DJ. The event is free.

For more information, please visit https://www.san-clemente.org/home.

Dana Point

SUP Yoga and Paddle Workshop

On Nov. 11 from 8 – 9:30 a.m., iHeartYoga and West Wind Sail have partnered with Dana Point Harbor to offer a unique 90-minute paddle and yoga workshop. The first 30 minutes of the 90-minute class is spent paddling to exercise the core, back, and arms. The rest is an actual yoga practice on the board. Don’t worry if you have never stand-up paddled before or done yoga. This workshop is for all skill levels. For more information and to register, visit https://www.iheartyoga.org/sup-yoga.

Newport Beach

Discover Upper Newport Bay Kayak Tour

Join a public group to kayak in the ecological reserve of Upper Newport Bay on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. – noon. Tours are guided by certified volunteer naturalists. Tickets are $25 each, and tours last two hours. Tours take off from the Newport Aquatic Center. Tickets may be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/discover-upper-newport-bay-kayak-tour-tickets-156297926305.

Catalina Island

Día de Los Muertos Family Festival

The 5th Annual Dia de los Muertos Family Festival will be hosted by the Catalina Museum for Art & History on Nov. 1 from 6 – 9 p.m. The museum welcomes the colorful Mexican tradition of celebrating life while honoring family members and friends who are no longer with us. The evening will feature an art project for kids, a tequila tasting for adults, local food vendors, live music and cultural performances, including Ballet Folklorico Quetzal. In addition, there also will be a raffle for 2023 Barbie and Ken Signature Edition Dia de los Muertos dolls during the event.

The Ofrenda/Altar and Art Contest is a favorite part of the festival. All community members are encouraged to set up their ofrendas for the evening for a chance to win a cash prize. All creative artists are also invited to submit their Dia de los Muertos artwork for a chance to win a cash prize. Judging will take place that evening. There is no fee to submit ofrendas or art entries.

This event is free for the entire community. However, guests are asked to register so everyone may be appropriately accommodated. For more information or to register, please visit https://www.catalinamuseum.org/calendar/event/3134489.

Long Beach

Dia De Los Muertos Grand Parade Festival in Long Beach

On Nov. 4, Long Beach will celebrate Dia De Los Muertos with an event honoring the Mexican tradition of celebrating loved ones who have passed away. Experience the vibrant colors, captivating music and delicious food that make this celebration special.

The festival will feature a grand parade, where participants showcase stunning costumes and traditional dances. Immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of Día De Los Muertos as you explore traditional music, Aztec and Folklorico dancers and live music performances.

Time: 12 – 10 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 per child (children under 10 enter free).

Free Saturday Family Theatre in Long Beach

On Nov. 4, starting at 11 a.m., the Free Saturday Family Theatre Series will host a free opportunity for kids of all ages to experience the magic of theatre. These free shows are open to all and reservations are required. The feature show is titled “Season of Giving – Myths, Folktales, and Literature for the Holiday Season.”

Redondo Beach

4th Annual Witches Paddle

Calling all witches and warlocks. Redondo Beach is celebrating its Witches Paddle on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Grab your brooms and boards and join the coven for the 4th Annual Witches Paddle, brought to you by Harbor Vibes. Need a rental? Beginner? Never paddled? No worries! You’re covered. Rentals are available.

2023 Redondo Beach Veterans Day Tribute

Redondo Beach will observe Veterans Day 2023 at the Veterans Memorial in Veterans Park by the Redondo Pier on Nov. 11 from 1 –2 p.m. The tribute will include reflection and remembrances, commentary and honors to all who served in the Armed Forces and wore the uniform of their country.

Colonel Mia Walsh, Commanding Officer at Los Angeles Air Force Base, is the keynote speaker. Local elected officials, civic leaders, veterans and military dignitaries also will participate.

A veteran from the community will be presented with the American Flag from the Memorial during the ceremony.

The Coastal Naval Sea Cadets, Redondo High Junior ROTC and the Scouts will be part of the Veterans Day event.

For more information, please visit https://www.visitkingharbor.com/event-details/2023-redondo-beach-veterans-day-tribute.

Port of Los Angeles

Diaspora— How Does a Community Move with Music?

Together with community partners, the Port of LA is bringing a dance party to the gateway of the region to celebrate the music and cultures of our global diaspora on Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. Guests at Wilmington Waterfront Park are invited to dance, check out art activities by LA Commons and a pop-up Wilmington Art Walk, and connect with new music and new friends. The first 100 guests to check in and get a wristband will receive free food from local vendors, including Patties N Tingz and Dip Deez Paletas.

DJ Sets:

Mario “Dred” Lopez, 4-5 p.m.

Raul Campos, 5-7 p.m.

Zócalo’s editorial series “Diaspora Jukebox” inspires this event, highlighting greater Los Angeles’ diversity and multiculturalism through its communities’ favorite songs.

For more information, please visit https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/diaspora-dance-party/.

Ventura

Veteran’s Day Weekend at Ventura Harbor Village with Live Music

On Nov. 11 from noon – 3 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy live music on the waterfront for Veteran’s Day Weekend. Head down to Ventura Harbor Village and enjoy a live performance on the seaside promenade stage.

It’s the perfect opportunity to relax by the ocean, soak up the sun, and listen to some tunes, all while honoring those who have served the country.

For more information, please visit https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/.