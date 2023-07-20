Upcoming Marine Flare Collection Event!

LOS ANGELES— The Port of Los Angeles will host a marine flare collection event on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. This drive-through event asks visitors to place marine flares in the trunk of their vehicle before arrival. The maximum weight of flares per vehicle is 30 pounds.

E-flare and West Marine coupons will be available while supplies last. In addition, free California Boater Kit vouchers are available to all participating.

Eligibility extends to residents, businesses, or berth boats within Los Angeles County, and proof of eligibility is required (i.e., license, registration, or slip fee). Accepted disposals include hand-held flares, aerial flares, and smoke signals. The event will not collect electronic flares, military-type flares, or any other hazardous waste materials such as paint, batteries, or oil. For electronic or hazardous waste disposal, please call the City of Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation hotline at (800) 773-2489 to get information on local S.A.F.E. Centers.

Pyrotechnic flares are classified as 1.4 explosives by the D.O.T. and must be disposed of properly. Unexploded, expired marine flares carry a lot of toxins and are a health and safety concern as well as an environmental hazard.

For more information, please visit https://www.portoflosangeles.org/.