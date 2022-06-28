US Sailing Announces 2022 Reach Youth Engagement Grant Recipients

US Sailing has awarded grants to non-profit sailing centers across the county to grow their youth sailing through STEM and environmental education. The grants are from the US Sailing Reach Initiative, which utilizes sailing as an educational platform, challenging youth to embrace education, establish a love of learning, and explore productive STEM-based careers. By providing youth access to educators, sailing instructors, engineers, and scientists, Reach looks to provide one-of-a-kind learning opportunities. Centers that received the 2022 grant include GORGE Junior Sailing in Hood River, Oregon, a junior sailing group dedicated to promoting interest in the sport of sailing within the community. GJS will use the grants to support 20 students from Hood River New School in a Reach spring elective. Another west coast recipient is Sail Orcas, based in Eastsound, Washington. The group is a volunteer-run non-profit public charity that offers a Marine Science and Sailing Camp and a Recycle Regatta each year. This year they are growing their camp with additional materials and scientific tools to increase the impact on their participants and support them in developing a stronger sense of environmental stewardship. These grants were made possible by support from Rolex and US Sailing donors. For more information, see https://www.ussailing.org/education/youth/reach/.

