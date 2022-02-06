Valentine’s Day on the Water

DANA POINT—Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching is getting creative this Valentine’s Day by offering different sunset wine cruises and romantic themed whale watching trips.

On Feb. 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching will offer a cruise that comes with complimentary glass of champagne or non-alcoholic beverages and wrapped chocolate treats while enjoying the sunset out on the water.

This cruise will also have a raffle to win a Harbor inspired gift package.

The sunset cruise is usually $56 but will be $39 for the holiday. A child’s ticket for 12 and under is $29.

In addition, Valentine’s Day whale watching deals will also be offered on Feb. 12 and 13. A separate wine cruise will take place on Feb. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for those who wish to celebrate the weekend before Valentine’s Day. Participants can enjoy a four-course wine tasting from The Organic Cellar, including exclusive wine choices labeled by the famous artist, Wyland, an assortment of charcuterie, and a chocolate bar for $59 each.

Other special event wineries such as Frisby Cellars may be added to the schedule. This event is 21 and over only. For more details on the wine cruise and other cruise options please visit the Dana Wharf website.