VC Reporter Gives Harbor Businesses Top Honors in Best of Ventura County 2022

CHANNEL ISLANDS— Seven businesses in Channel Islands Harbor received top honors from the VC Reporter’s 37th Annual Best of Ventura County. Alongside the businesses, a local music artist Teresa Russell and a local dive bar, the Rudder Room, have also been honored. The VC Reporter reaches out to readers to take a poll and rate their top choices in over 150 categories, which include businesses, professional services, places to visit, and more.

Here are the winning Channel Islands Harbor businesses and the category they ranked in:

Channel Islands Maritime Museum – Museum (Reader Recommended)

Channel Islands Yacht Club – Yacht Club (First Place)

Island Packers – Fun for Kids & Adults (Reader Recommended)

The Masala Twist – Indian Food (Reader Recommended)

Mrs. Olson’s Coffee Hut – Oxnard Restaurant (1st Place)

Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club – Yacht Club (Reader Recommended)

Toppers Pizza – Kid Friendly, Best Pizza (1st Place)

To view all the winners from the 37th Annual Best of Ventura County, please visit www.vcreporter.com