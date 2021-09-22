Ventura County Harbor Issues RFP for Anacapa Boatyard

VENTURA一 Ventura County Harbor Department has issued a Request for Proposal to redevelop Anacapa Boatyard.

The visioning process for the boatyard includes a destination restaurant on the dock, houseboat rentals or a boatel, visitor-serving commercial, cafes, shops, a pub, etc., a vintage trailer bed and breakfast, and a hostel.

The RFPs are due by Monday, Oct. 25, and will be reviewed by the Harbor Department and a Harbor Advisory Committee.

There is a possibility that one or more proposals will be selected for follow-up, and will need a formal presentation or follow-up information.

This is the second RFP issued during the harbor visioning process, in early August the harbor issued an RFP for the parcel where Whale’s Tail is currently located.

Proposals can be submitted at https://www.channelislandsharbor.org/reports-publications/.