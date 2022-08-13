Ventura Harbor Hosts Seaside Movie Nights on the Waterfront

VENTURA— Seaside Movie Nights, new to the Ventura Harbor Village’s waterfront scene this summer, bring visitors from near and far to experience the magic of cinema under the stars. Each movie night will feature Disney and Pixar’s award-winning sea-themed films. Visitors can watch on a big inflatable screen along the waterfront in Ventura. Grab blankets and chairs and celebrate the endless summertime fun by the sea with the new outdoor Seaside Movie Nights on Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 at 7:45 p.m. at Ventura Harbor Village lawn! Guests are encouraged to arrive early for music, stunning sunsets, and various options for food, drinks, and sweets at Ventura Harbor Village restaurants and eateries. Warm clothes and outdoor movie essentials are available at Ventura Harbor Village retailers, including Barefoot Boutique, Casa de Regalos, Anja’s Boutique, and Ventura Swimwear, or cozy up with socks from Lost in Socks. Throughout summer, outdoor enthusiasts can also enjoy live steel drums and DJs performing on weekends through Labor Day on Ventura Harbor Village’s promenade.

What’s on Tap on the Big Screen:

Saturday, Aug. 20th – “Luca” – 7:45 p.m.

Arrive early for face painting, bird photos & tunes with DJ Morgan Alex

Aug. 27 – “Pirates of the Caribbean – The Curse of the Black Pearl” – 7:45 p.m.

Arrive early for photos with pirate characters from Pirates for Hire, exotic birds & tunes with DJ Morgan Alex

For more details, visit the Calendar of Events: www.Venturaharborvillage.com.