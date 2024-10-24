Ventura Harbor Village: A Maritime Haven for Boaters, Families and the Arts

Ventura Harbor Village, located along the coast of Ventura, Calif., is much more than just a marina. It’s a vibrant, family-friendly destination that celebrates the city’s rich maritime history while offering an array of activities for boaters, sailors, anglers and visitors of all ages. With a bustling harbor full of yachts, fishing boats and sailboats, the village serves as a hub for the maritime community, where sea lovers can dock, dine and immerse themselves in Ventura’s coastal culture.

For boaters, Ventura Harbor Village provides essential amenities that make it a perfect stop during a coastal adventure. Sailors and anglers frequently gather here to take advantage of the harbor’s ideal location and services, offering an inviting atmosphere for those who love the sea. The village is home to a variety of boat charters and sportfishing options, making it a go-to spot for both experienced mariners and those looking to explore the open waters.

Anglers can head out on deep-sea fishing charters or stay closer to shore for more casual trips. Meanwhile, sailors can cruise the nearby Channel Islands, a renowned destination for boating excursions. Ventura Harbor Village’s support for the maritime community extends beyond leisure activities; it also honors the history and tradition of the sea with its maritime-inspired architecture and nautical-themed shops.

Beyond boating and fishing, Ventura Harbor Village is a fun destination for families looking to enjoy a day by the sea. The village boasts a wide range of kid-friendly activities, including paddleboat rentals, interactive exhibits at Channel Islands National Park Visitor Center, and an array of casual dining options that cater to all tastes. The scenic harbor front walkways provide a perfect spot for families to stroll, watch the boats come in, or simply relax while soaking in the coastal views. If you come hungry, stay for lunch as there are lots of dining opportunities throughout the village. The Loose Cannon is the newest addition to Ventura Harbor Village, offering a waterfront bar, arcade and restaurant experience. With over 20 games and a seaside location, it caters to all ages. The menu features a mix of delicious options, including burgers, sausages, giant fresh pretzels and a variety of beers. Whether you’re looking to enjoy classic arcade games or relax with some great food, the Loose Cannon is a perfect stop for fun and dining at the harbor.

Once you’re well-fed, stick around and check out one of the most charming aspects of Ventura Harbor Village, its variety of local shops and galleries. Families can explore unique boutiques or grab a treat from one of the many ice cream shops. Art lovers will enjoy the Ventura Pottery Gallery, where hand-crafted ceramics are on display, highlighting the village’s commitment to promoting local arts.

Ventura Harbor Village seamlessly blends maritime history with a thriving arts scene. The village is home to several art galleries and local artisan shops, showcasing Ventura’s creative spirit. Among these is the Ventura Pottery Gallery, which is operated by the Ventura County Potters’ Guild, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting ceramic arts. The gallery is open seven days a week and features pottery from local artists, making it a must-visit for anyone looking to take home a unique piece of Ventura’s creative culture.

This November, Ventura Harbor Village will host the third annual Ventura Pottery Market and Bowl of Thanks, an event presented by the Ventura County Potters’ Guild. Set for Nov. 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event offers visitors the opportunity to purchase handmade pottery bowls, with 100% of the proceeds going to Food Share of Ventura County, a local organization that feeds 267,000 Ventura County residents annually. Shoppers can purchase a $25 handcrafted bowl, and in return, they’ll receive a punch card for complimentary food tastings at several participating restaurants in the village, including Andria’s Seafood Restaurant & Market, Baja Bay Surf N’ Taco and Brophy Bros. Clam Bar & Restaurant.

If you’re going to be around during the holiday season, mark your calendars for Ventura Harbor’s Annual Parade of Lights, returning on Dec. 13 and 14. This year’s theme is Candy Land, promising a colorful and festive boat parade for all to enjoy. Starting at 4 p.m., kids can enjoy carnival rides on the Village Lawn, while faux snowfall and pop-up performances begin at 5 p.m. The boat parade, with two laps around the harbor, kicks off at 6:30 p.m., followed by a stunning fireworks display at 8 p.m. (weather permitting). Additionally, Ventura Harbor Village’s Winter Wonderland and Holiday Marketplace will take place on Dec. 21, from noon to 4 p.m. This festive event promises a joyful atmosphere filled with holiday spirit, perfect for families and holiday shoppers looking to explore seasonal offerings. From 11 a.m. to noon, the Santa Paddle will see Santa swapping his sleigh for a paddleboard. Visitors are welcome to join in the fun by renting kayaks, paddleboards or character pedal boats (such as the swan boats) from Ventura Boat Rentals.

Guild president Stacy Rowe expressed excitement about bringing the event back to the village, noting that the serene, seaside setting of Ventura Harbor Village makes it the perfect venue for such a meaningful gathering. Live music will be featured, enhancing the event’s festive atmosphere. With stunning views of the Pacific, the Ventura Pottery Market and Bowl of Thanks is set to be a memorable event that combines art, community and charity.

Ventura Harbor Village isn’t just a place for boaters and artists. It’s a community hub where locals and visitors come together to enjoy coastal living at its finest. The village regularly hosts events, including outdoor concerts, holiday celebrations and festivals, which keep the spirit of Ventura’s maritime heritage alive while offering entertainment for all ages.

Beyond the events, the village’s restaurants serve up some of the best seafood in the area. Diners can enjoy waterfront views while savoring dishes made from the freshest local catches. Restaurants like the Greek Mediterranean Steak & Seafood and Margarita Villa Mexican Restaurant offer a variety of flavors, while Coastal Cone Ice Cream provides a sweet treat to end the day. The village’s diverse dining options make it easy to find something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a casual bite or a more refined dining experience.

For visitors looking to extend their stay, Ventura Harbor Village offers a range of accommodations, including harbor-view hotels and cozy inns. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or a family vacation, staying near the harbor allows guests to fully experience the charm of this coastal community. The proximity to the Channel Islands makes it a prime spot for adventure seekers who want to explore some of California’s most stunning natural landscapes.

Ultimately, Ventura Harbor Village is much more than a scenic seaside stop – it’s a gathering place that reflects Ventura’s deep connection to the ocean and its people. From boaters and anglers to artists and families, the village offers something for everyone. It serves as a reminder of the city’s rich maritime history while providing modern amenities that make it a lively, welcoming destination.

With its unique blend of maritime culture, family-friendly attractions and support for the arts, Ventura Harbor Village is a jewel on California’s central coast. Events like the Ventura Pottery Market and Bowl of Thanks further highlight the village’s role as a community hub, where residents and visitors come together to celebrate, give back and enjoy all that the harbor has to offer. As Ventura continues to grow and evolve, Ventura Harbor Village remains a cornerstone, offering a timeless yet ever-evolving experience for all.