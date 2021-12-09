Ventura Harbor Village’s Annual Winter Wonderland and Holiday Marketplace

VENTURA一 Ventura Harbor Village will host their annual Winter Wonderland and Holiday Market Place on Dec. 11 from 12 – 4 p.m.

The event will have a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and their team of live reindeer, live carolers, and a faux snowfall to bring in the holiday season.

The event will also host a Canned Food Drive benefitting Food Share Ventura County; participants who bring in ten cans will receive a free reindeer antler headband. Another charitable cause will be a Sock Drive for the Ventura Rescue Mission, socks are one of the most requested items from shelters throughout the winter.

While you are in the harbor, you can enjoy the fifth Annual Santa Paddle at 11 a.m. Visitors are welcome to watch or rent a kayak, paddleboard, or other human-powered vehicles as the harbor is full of festively dressed paddlers out on an hour-long paddle experience to the Channel Islands National Park Visitor Center and back.

Santa Paddle participants can launch at the “C” dock in Ventura Harbor Village the starting point will be in front of Ventura Boat Rentals.

Ventura Boat Rentals has kayak, SUP, or stand-up YOLO board or character pedal boats, which run between $17 to $45 an hour depending on the equipment.

For more information on the Dec. 11 event or to see what else Ventura Harbor Village has to offer this season, see the Venture Harbor website at https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/.