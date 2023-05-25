Ventura Local is Successfully Selling Sustainable Fishing Practices

After years of seeing poor fishing practices and their impacts, Ben Hyman created his sustainable business to improve the fishing industry.

VENTURA— Sustainable fishing means leaving enough fish in the ocean, respecting habitats, and ensuring that people who depend on fishing can maintain their livelihoods.

Ventura local Ben Hyman, the founder of Wild Local Seafood Co. has been commercial fishing and directly marketing fish to the public for 25 years. Hyman’s company is founded on the idea of an alternative approach to unsustainable and ecologically destructive fishing practices. Hyman spent two decades working on commercial fishing vessels, where he witnessed the lack of respect for the fish and the sport, prompting him to start making changes. He officially started Wild Local Seafood Co.10 years ago, because he wanted a company that embodied the way seafood should be…”all wild, local, and sustainable.”

“Sustainable fishing is catching fish that are scientifically managed by the government to ensure a future for the fishery,” said Hyman in an email to the Log. “On the west coast, there are a number of governmental organizations that set quotas, season, size restrictions, and more to ensure this. In a nutshell, sustainable fishing is using the best available science, techniques, and methods to ensure what you catch isn’t being overfished. Sustainable fishing goes deeper when we look at the impact of importing fish. Around ninety percent of the seafood we eat in the U.S. is imported from other countries. How it’s caught or farmed with a lack of regulations and the huge carbon footprint it makes to get it here makes local seafood the best choice!”

Today, Wild Local Seafood Co. provides a connection between local fisherman and public members who have no opportunity to eat fresh and local seafood. Hyman does this by offering his seafood at his brick-and-mortar fish market in Ventura. He also sells to several restaurants, and people from Santa Barbara to the Long Beach area have access to Hyman’s booths at nine different farmer’s markets a week.

To learn from the poor habits of fishermen before him, Hyman has limited his transportation miles and emissions with boating and driving to treat the environment better. In addition, Hyman can source fish from domestic waters but does not partake in selling fish caught internationally under non-sustainable practices.

As well as fishing healthy populations, fisheries must show they manage their impacts on habitats and other marine species. Sustainable seafood is the planet’s most environmentally efficient source of protein and is a continuous journey. Unfortunately, traditional fishery management has motivated fishermen to catch as much as possible without regarding the long-term health of the fishery. Wild Local Seafood Co. Contributes to the new mindset and actions it takes to reverse the damage and improve the fishing industry for the sake of the Earth, animals, and business.

Hyman's catches can be found at local farmer's markets

In addition to the business, Wild Local Seafood Co. owns three boats that fish for lobster, crab, king salmon, snapper, tuna, halibut, white sea bass, groundfish, and more. On salmon trips, the crew may stay out as long as a week and travel hundreds of miles of a catch.

“People can do something good for the planet, local fisherman, and their health by eating our local fish offerings,” said Hyman. “It’s nice when you buy something that makes you good physically and psychologically!!”

For more information on Wild Local Seafood Co. Or to place an order, please visit https://wildlocalseafood.com/.