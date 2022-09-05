VETERAN SO CAL YACHT BROKER LAUNCHES THE ENGAUSER GROUP, INC.

“Large or Small, We Handle Them All”

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Veteran Newport Beach yacht sales broker, Paul Enghauser, has announced the launch of The Enghauser Group, Inc., a premier yacht brokerage located in Newport Beach, California.

With more than 18 years in the yacht-sales business, Enghauser, began his career in 2004 with Orange Coast Yachts, and later joined Crow’s Nest Yachts in 2016. Prior to that, he spent 35 years in marketing, working with major brands including Burger King and Century 21 Real Estate.

For nearly two decades, Enghauser has built his reputation within the close-knit industry through his extensive boating knowledge and experience, as well as his far-reaching network of maritime trade professionals in every area including financing, mechanical, surveyors, repairs, shipyards, legal as well as day to day maintenance issues.

“We offer insight and knowledge to the buying and selling of yachts to our customers via the most effective and efficient methods available,” says Enghauser.

“Helping my clients navigate the sometimes-complicated process of buying or selling their boat is what I do best,” says Enghauser. “My relationships don’t end with the transaction. My clients all know I am always here for them – whether they need assistance finding the right shipyard, the best electronic equipment, or what fishing rigs are ideal for their vessel.”

Enghauser’s primary source of business come from referrals, mostly former clients who have encouraged him over the years to spearhead his own brokerage. Sighting flexibility as a key benefit of opening his business, Enghauser finally decided in July to take the leap, stating that he will continue to work with clients all over the United States and Europe.

“There has been a shortage of inventory due to the huge spike in sales we saw during the pandemic, but the thing that sets me apart is my network,” Enghauser noted. “And I never try to sell anyone a boat I don’t think is just right for them, which isn’t always easy. I believe that’s why I have so much repeat business, my clients have trust in me and my process.”

Enghauser grew up boating in Minnesota, where he established a lifelong love of the sport and hands-on experience that spans the seas and harbors from Miami to Mexico. He has been a member of Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club since 1986 and was also a Flag Officer for the Catalina Island Yacht Club.

For more information, Paul can be reached at (949) 606-3952 or paul@theenghausergroup.com.