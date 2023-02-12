War Heroes on Water Announces 2023 Tournament dates

NEWPORT BEACH— War Heroes on Water (WHOW) – the annual sportfishing tournament that helps combat-wounded veterans recover from war’s physical and emotional wounds – announced the 2023 event will be held Sept.22 – 26, off the waters of Catalina Island. The 2023 WHOW tournament will build off last year’s success which saw 125 veterans onboard 50 sportfishing vessels on the west coast for three days of world-class angling. Participating veterans will harness the healing powers of the ocean and the thrill of team-based competition, reeling in thousands of pounds of fish, including some big game catches. Money raised from WHOW serves combat-wounded veterans and their families throughout the year through Freedom Alliance’s programs which include outdoor recreational therapy trips, donations such as cars and all-terrain wheelchairs, and college scholarships for the children of military heroes killed or disabled in service.

To make a tax-deductible donation to this event or to join the WHOW fleet, please visit www.warheroesonwater.com.