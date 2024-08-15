War Heroes on Water Prepares for its Sixth Year

The annual tournament with fishing for combat-wounded veterans will take place from Sept. 20-24, celebrating the efforts and sacrifices of our nation's heroes and bringing healing through big-game fishing on the open waters.

NEWPORT BEACH— The roar of engines, the anticipation on faces and the rhythmic dance of lines in the water paint a vivid picture of the War Heroes on Water (WHOW) fishing tournament. This annual event, which will enter its sixth year from Sept. 20-24, is a celebration for combat-wounded veterans that has become a cornerstone of support and camaraderie within the military community.

Founded by Anthony Hsieh, the entrepreneur behind loanDepot, WHOW is a testament to the power of human connection and the healing properties of nature.

“While on a fishing trip in Cabo with a small group of veterans, including his best friend, a Vietnam War veteran, WHOW’s Founder Anthony Hsieh witnessed the healing power sportfishing could have for our nation’s heroes – and the experience inspired him to create the tournament,” said loanDepot’s Vice President, Public Relations Jonathan Fine.

The 2024 WHOW welcomes an anticipated sportfishing fleet of 50 vessels that will take veterans on an unforgettable adventure, sportfishing along the pristine waters of the Southern California coast.

“We’re expecting 125 combat wounded veterans with 50 of Southern California’s finest sportfishing vessels at this year’s event,” said Fine. “And we have a generous presenting sponsor this year who is donating $125,000, representing $1,000 for each participating veteran. “

The weekend will conclude with a WWII vintage airplane flyover and a weigh-in celebration at Avalon’s famous green pier.

This three-day experience offers combat-wounded veterans a unique opportunity to form deep and genuine bonds with fellow service members and the fleet’s captains and crew. The event establishes a lasting support network that has the potential to become a long-term safety net.

“Our nation’s veterans need our support; they sacrifice so much for our freedom, returning from combat with physical and emotional wounds,” Hsieh said. “I’ve seen first-hand that WHOW saves lives.”

At the heart of WHOW is a partnership with Freedom Alliance, a charitable organization dedicated to supporting wounded troops and their families. Together, they have created an event that transcends the boundaries of a fishing tournament, becoming a catalyst for transformation. Freedom Alliance provides essential aid, including financial assistance, adaptive equipment and support services, to veterans in need. Through WHOW, the organization extends its reach, offering veterans a unique opportunity to heal and rebuild their lives.

But the tournament is more than just a fishing competition; it’s a celebration of courage, resilience, and the enduring spirit of those who have served their country. The thrill of the catch, the camaraderie among participants and the breathtaking beauty of the ocean combine to create a therapeutic environment where veterans can find respite from the challenges they face.

One of the most poignant aspects of the WHOW tournament is the recognition of exceptional individuals within the veteran community. The Josh Miles Award, named in honor of a fallen Navy SEAL, is presented to a veteran who exemplifies courage, leadership and service.

Another distinguished honor is the Ron Ashiminhe Award, bestowed upon a veteran who has overcome significant challenges and made extraordinary contributions to their community.

The impact of WHOW extends far beyond the tournament itself. It has fostered a strong sense of community among veterans and also has garnered widespread support from the fishing industry, businesses and individuals who are passionate about supporting our nation’s heroes.

“The first WHOW tournament in 2018 directly served 27 combat-wounded veterans aboard [12] sportfishing yachts and raised $75,000,” said Fine. “Since then, we’ve significantly grown, with more than 100 veterans participating annually with nearly 50 vessels. Over our six-year history, the unwavering support from the WHOW family—including the fleet, corporate sponsors, individual donors, and volunteers—has allowed WHOW to directly serve 425 veterans on the water – and, via Freedom Alliance, raise more than $6 million to support thousands more through the organization’s year-round therapeutic services and scholarships for combat-wounded service members and their families.”

The legacy of this event continues to grow as a testament to the power of human compassion and the unwavering commitment to those who have sacrificed for their country. Through fishing, camaraderie and support, WHOW is helping veterans find their way back to fulfilling and meaningful lives.

For more information or to get involved, please visit https://warheroesonwater.com/.