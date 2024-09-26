Waterfront Dining in Marina del Rey: A Culinary Experience by the Harbor

Marina del Rey has been a magnet for sun-loving vacationers, tourists and recreational boaters for generations and continues to be a popular place to eat, try new drinks and watch yachts come and go in the harbor. If you plan to visit Marina del Rey in the near future, you will be pleased with the selection of casual restaurants and cocktail lounges lining the boardwalk.

One place for fine dining is Planta Cocina, which serves a fusion of Japanese, Mexican and Californian cuisine in a fun, airy, artistic setting perfect for couples and groups large and small. While perusing the menu, start with a signature cocktail, such as a Dragon, a mix of vodka, pineapple and dragon fruit, which has a slightly sweet yet light, tangy finish on the palate. Or try their Rosarita, an unusual concoction bringing tequila, rose hips, pink peppercorn and watermelon into the same glass with exciting results!

Among Planta Cocina’s bar snacks is a crispy mushroom hand roll with wasabi, avocado, gochujang (Korean fermented pepper paste), pickled ginger and unagi, a freshwater eel found in Japan. For dinner, you can select from a menu that includes ahi watermelon tostadas, al pastor taco bowls, udon noodles with truffles, maki rolls – and the list goes on.

Nearby is Hiho Cheeseburger, which serves, of course, cheeseburgers – and a lot more. Try their Pastrami Heat with spicy onions or the Willy Mae, a fried chicken tender sandwich with house-made pickles, honey and purple cabbage.

For a traditional hamburger, order the Hiho Classic Double with cheese and ketchup or move it up a notch for a few more bucks to pastrami. The Big Matty is an even bigger version of the Classic Double, which also can be ordered with pastrami in place of the burger.

Walking along the boardwalk, you will see a sign in bright red and white letters emblazoned with the name “KazuNori,” which claims to be the first restaurant dedicated exclusively to hand rolls. Japanese hand rolls with a California twist abound on the menu with fresh fish, specially harvested seaweed, house sauces and a selection of more seafood to choose from.

European salmon, Hamachi from Japan, different tunas from around the world and halibut from Rhode Island are examples of how far KazuNori sources fresh fish to offer the best-tasting meals for its patrons. Expertly trained sushi chefs apply their knife skills to create fine works of art for their sushi aficionado guests.

In order to keep KazuNori sushi chefs’ mastery consistent over time, each chef is assigned to perform only one task. While one chef prepares hand rolls, another chef cuts the hand rolls, perfectly and with the correct knife. Try their hand rolls and enjoy the refreshing difference as you sample the flavors.

Walk a bit further along the Marina del Rey boardwalk and you will see UOVO Pasta, a restaurant that boasts, “Every noodle handmade by us in Italy.” Most notably, UOVO claims all of their noodles are cut rather than extruded, which means they are not rammed through a mold, which would otherwise render a tougher, less delicate feel in the final product.

It should be amply clear UOVO is serious about preserving authenticity in its Italian cuisine. As a matter of fact, the menu asks patrons to avoid adding extra seasonings, such as pepper, when they receive their orders because UOVO wants to ensure everyone is eating each meal in the precise way it has been designed. In light of the variety of seasonings already carefully curated for each dish, as a foodie myself, I can certainly empathize with that philosophy.

UOVO offers a rather expansive selection of dishes, including the Classic with yellowtail crudo, pomodorini e basilico, tagliatelle in truffle sauce and a number of other house specialties. To wash down your repast, you may select from a wide selection of wines from California and Italy, or even an Italian beer, such as Peroni or Angelo Poretti. Their Italian wine list includes barbera d’Alba and barbaresco, both reds, and from their white wine list, vermentino, pinot grigio and more.

For a fun meal in an eclectic nautical setting, complete with dock and swamp, try out the Warehouse Restaurant, which has been serving Marina del Rey since 1969. Enjoy the zany collection of traditional fishing nets and gear as you order from a menu of seafood, steaks, chicken and other dishes. Start out with an appetizer of crispy calamari, a Santa Fe chicken quesadilla or South Pacific skewers while you sip your cocktail and wait for your order.

The Warehouse’s seafood selections vary from Malaysian prawns and Pacific swordfish to northern halibut, and their list of steaks ranges from New York strip steak to prime rib and filet mignon, all served with your choice of side dish.

After a long, relaxing walk around the harbor, you will certainly want to sip a cup of fine coffee before wrapping up your visit. Alfred Coffee, located only a stone’s throw from the water, is the perfect place to enjoy a fine, fragrant cup. With a long list of coffees from which to choose, their iced vanilla latte is one that has truly resonated with its customers.

If all you need is a standard cup of hot coffee to open your eyes before hitting the road, a steaming selection from their domestic and imported coffees and blends will certainly help keep you awake behind the wheel. Before leaving, be sure to grab a bag of Alfred Espresso, Ceremonial Matcha, regular drip coffee or their World Famous Vanilla Syrup to liven up your own coffee at home.

Make your visit to Marina del Rey a memorable one by enjoying the cuisine most pleasing to your tastes. Better yet, try a different restaurant on each of your visits. Bon appétit!