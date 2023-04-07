West Coast Yachts Welcomes Eric Gfeller

West Coast Yachts is thrilled to welcome Eric Gfeller to our team of experts at our Newport Beach office. Boating has been a lifelong passion for Eric, having started sailing at the young age of seven and becoming an accomplished local racer over the years. A successful tournament and recreational fisherman, he enjoys fishing for marlin and tuna offshore and teaching his kids and others how to catch everything from sand dabs to bluefin!

Although Eric has spent the past decade in the heavy equipment industry, he was previously a top salesperson at Stan Miller Yachts. There, he specialized in brokerage sales of esteemed yacht brands such as CABO, Hatteras, Grand Banks, and Eastbay.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the boating community again and to contribute my passion for boating, dedication to delivering top-notch service, and extensive knowledge of the yachting lifestyle,”

At West Coast Yachts, we take pride in offering our clients tailored, professional service. We’re excited to have Eric’s expertise and experience on board to help match our clients with their ideal boats. To get in touch with Eric, feel free to contact him at (951) 314-2747 or eric@wcyachts.com.