What the Jewel Key Award Means to Ventura

The Ventura Harbor Village (Ventura Port District) was chosen for the Jewel Key Award for reasons that have tourists flocking to the seaside center.

VENTURA— In December of 2022, the Ventura Harbor Village was awarded the Jewel Key Award for their work dedicated to beautifying the Ventura Harbor Village. The Ventura Chamber of Commerce presented the award at the 25th Annual Poinsettia Awards.

Ventura Harbor Village’s lineup of ongoing enhancements that won them the honor includes a coastal-inspired paint refresh, continuous improvements in accessibility, more sustainable landscaping, a new nautical-inspired wayfinding signage program, tenant improvements, roofing improvements, new tenant signage guidelines, the addition of colorful murals by local artisans, expansion of the sea-themed holiday décor and lighting program, new trash enclosures, and new Village offerings.

Today the Ventura Harbor Village is a vibrant seaside playground and shopping center with boutiques, art galleries, restaurants, boat and diving charters, entertainment venues, and activities. The outlet attracts tourists and locals to its location daily, where they can enjoy a full day’s worth of activities all in the same area.

“While Ventura Harbor Village has achieved many notable improvements in recent years, there is much more on the horizon as the Port District continues to enhance the experience for residents, locals, and visitors alike,” said Jessica Rauch from the Ventura Harbor District.

The Ventura Chamber of Commerce hosts the Annual Poinsettia Awards to unite the community and highlight businesses, education, public services, and community leaders. The Poinsettia Awards allow the Chamber to congratulate the hard work and contributions from every corner of Ventura that make the city such a lovely place to visit and live. The nominations are made by the community and through the City of Ventura, Ventura Police, and Fire Department. The award is chosen by the community for the community.