White Appointed Pacific Coast Regional Sales Manager for Engel & Voelkers Yachting

Mark P. White has been named Pacific Coast Regional Sales Manager for Engel & Voelkers Yachting in Newport Beach.

With over 30 years of experience in the marine industry, White is a licensed and bonded yacht broker in California. He has put thousands of families into boats and yachts while working in different capacities, including as finance manager for Silver Seas Yachts and financial services manager for Alexander Marine USA. Most recently, White was West Coast sales manager for Denison Yachting.

White grew up in a family boat dealership and later represented water sport companies while earning a bachelor’s in business management at the University of Wyoming. During his time at Olympic Boat Centers, Mark worked his way up from a single-store general nanager to the Regional Manager overseeing all operations for six Southern California boat and yacht dealerships. He was also on the board of directors for the Southern California Marine Association and currently serves as vice president and boat show chairman for the California Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA).

His career in the marine industry goes beyond titles and leadership positions and White has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor in the world of yachting. His recruitment efforts have been a cornerstone of his success, distinguished by a keen eye for matching clients with vessels and a deep understanding of the industry’s intricacies. His commitment to excellence and his ability to foster lasting relationships have made him a sought-after figure in the marine community.

In his role as the Pacific Coast regional manager for Engel & Voelkers Yachting, he continues to leverage his recruitment prowess to assist advisers and clients in embracing the yachting lifestyle.

“While we’ve always set sail with the best talent in the industry, today marks a significant moment as we announce Mark P. White as our new regional manager for California. With his deep understanding of the West Coast market and unwavering commitment to excellence, we are confident that our yachting division will continue to reach new horizons and redefine maritime experiences in California.” – Walter Johnson, president.

“I am sincerely thrilled to join the Engel & Voelkers Yachting team. Their fresh approach to yacht sales and providing the coastal dream is unparalleled in the marine industry. I look forward to our continued growth throughout California.” -White, regional manager – California.

For more information, please contact Leeann Iacino – at leeann.iacino@evyachting.com.