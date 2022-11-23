Women’s Christmas Brunch on Catalina Island

CATALINA ISLAND— On Dec. 10, St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church will host the 16th Women’s Christmas Brunch at the church from 9:30- 11:30 a.m. The brunch has returned after missing the last two years and will have festively decorated tables, a meal that includes egg casserole, homemade cinnamon buns and fruit compote, coffee, music, games, and prizes. The event is an informal program with holiday music, a special guest speaker, sing-a-longs, and surprises. This event is designed to honor the women who are the “Christmas planners, decorators, shoppers, bakers, and caregivers” of the holiday season. In addition, ladies are encouraged to dig out their craziest holiday sweaters and accessories for the fashion show that will take place. The ticket cost $10. If you want to participate as a hostess at one of the 12 brunch tables, you are invited to and will work in pairs with other hostesses to serve guests and clean up after the event has ended. Table hostesses must bring their own table settings and decoration to set a festive table. Hostesses attend for free. For more information, call Claudia Canby at (310) 809-0629.

October Harbor Activity

People aboard boats 5276 Average Temp- High 70 Vessels Moored 1319 Average Temp- Low 61 Vessels Anchored 111 Average Sea Temp 67 Moorings sold/ Transferred 0/0 Rain .13 Citations Issued/ Discharges 0/0 Rain Days 4 Total Cruise Ship Passengers/ Visits 25,232/12 Weather Warnings 1