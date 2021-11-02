World Match Racing Tour Postpones Its Final Tour Stop

SHENZHEN, CHINA- On Oct. 15, London UK coordinators for the World Match Racing Tour (WMRT) announced that it would be postponing the 2021 final event, the Boa’an Match Cup/WMRT Final, in Shenzhen, China, until March 2022. The decision to delay the event was made following the review of China’s current border and quarantine restrictions.

The event was scheduled to take place from Dec. 15-19 as the final stop of the tour. The finals will now take place March 15-20, 2022. The decision to postpone was made jointly by official hosts WMRT Organizing Committee and the Sports Bureau of Boa’an District of Shenzhen.

The current border restrictions, in place due to COVID-19, in China are expected to improve in the upcoming months. However, the restrictions are currently forcing a significant impact on the logistics for the event and the participating teams. The restrictions include a 14-day minimum quarantine before the event as well as after, which has made the event unfeasible. Aforementioned, the new tour date will be March 15-20, 2022.

Further updates and information regarding the event will be posted at https://wmrt.com and https://www.szbaoanmatchcup.com.