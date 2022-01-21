Wyland’s Take on Whale Watching and Dolphin Adventures

DANA POINT— From Jan. 22 through April 23, artist Wyland will be offering an exclusive package on Saturdays which will include an art lesson via video feed by Wyland himself, followed by a free two-hour whale watching adventure.

The Wyland Foundation’s mission is to give both children and adults the tools they need to become more creative through art. A portion of the ticket price will be donated back to the Wyland Foundation. Each child participant will also receive a free gift from Wyland and there will be free coffee for the adults.

Participants will get to create their own work-of-art aboard one of Dana Wharf’s vessels that will be judged by Wyland, with multiple winners and a grand prize winner. The grand prize is a special work of art by Wyland, framed and signed, called “Oceans” valued at $4,000.

The 45-minute event will include:

VIP boarding and a presentation and exclusive art lesson before the Whale Watching Trip, via video feed on the vessel, by renowned environmental artist, Wyland.

After the art lesson, your child may depart free of charge, on a two-hour whale and dolphin watching adventure! Adults must accompany them.

The event will be every Saturday at 9 a.m. for children 3-12 years old before Dana Wharf’s 10 a.m. Whale Watching Trip.

If you choose to go on the Whale Watching Adventure that immediately follows the art lesson, the cruise features an up-close and personal experience to get closer to marine life and watch them from our stable platform.

For more information call us at (949) 496-5794 ext.7 or visit the Dana Wharf website.