Discussions on future of Avalon’s Casino Dock Cafe property reemerge

Lindsey Glasgow September 10, 2020

The Avalon City Council is revisiting discussions about what to do with the City Fuel Dock/Casino Dock Cafe, which was demolished in 2015 due to safety issues.

AVALON—City discussions about what to do with the city-owned City Fuel Dock and former Casino Dock Cafe have re-emerged.

The site includes a fueling station for vessels, bathrooms, a picnic area and used to include a restaurant, Casino Dock Café. There have been City Council discussions and efforts to bring back a waterfront eatery on the dock but discussions have been in limbo since 2018.

Now it seems those discussions have been revived. The City Council briefly discussed the property at their Aug. 18 meeting. According to a staff report, city staff have begun preliminary research to assess the viability of soliciting requests for proposals (RFP) for third parties to take over operation of the fuel dock, in an effort to save money. Currently, operations of the city fuel dock result in an approximate $200,000 loss annually for the city, according to the staff report. The City Council may consider including potential restaurant operations or an alternative business opportunity as a part of that proposal.

The land is owned by the Catalina Island Company.

City Clerk Denise Radde said staff would be coming back to a future City Council meeting, likely in September, with the potential RFP, allowing time for the three new members on the Council to review the history.

Due to safety issues exacerbated by a storm in December 2014, the fuel dock and Casino Dock Café were demolished in January 2015. The fuel dock was renovated and enhanced and in 2017 the City Council requested city staff to revise a RFP for qualified parties interested in constructing, leasing and operating a restaurant on the property.

The city had been negotiating terms with Russell and Jenny Armstrong, who previously operated Casino Dock Café. However, in late 2017 negotiations came to an impasse.

The Armstrongs said it would not be in their financial best interest to agree to pay for construction of the Casino Dock restaurant and, when construction is complete, to hand the keys back to the city without any financial mitigation, according to previous Log reporting.

After negotiations reached an impasse with the former restaurant owners, the city received three new responses.

However, according to a staff report, it was determined that pursuing a long-term lease with a restaurant owner may not be in the city’s, or a potential small business owner’s best interest due to a number of outstanding issues.

Then in 2018, city staff presented a number of other options for City Council’s consideration for the potential use of the facility, including allowing caterers or food trucks to rent the space; maintaining the facility as a public space for all to use and adding it to the city’s fee schedule, making it available for rental; allowing the Community Service Department to use the facility for other creative, public uses to be determined; and developing a broad request for proposal soliciting ideas for temporary, commercial use of the facility.

Previous Log reporting from 2018 said Council members stated the overarching goal was to have a permanent restaurant placed at the location.

Standing Watch/Take Action

In this section you will find resources and supplemental information on what you can do to Take Action. Submit additional information or tips on this issue to editor@thelog.com

What would you like to see the city to do with City Fuel Dock/Casino Dock Cafe? Should a restaurant concept be revived? Should the city seek a buyer to take over operations? You can reach out to the City Council members at the emails listed below.

The Avalon City Council’s next meeting will be Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. It’s unclear at this point if the topic will be on the agenda but if so, those interested in commenting on the City Fuel Dock/Casino Dock Cafe can submit comments online using the eComment feature found at cityofavalon.com/meetings. The public may also register to participate in Oral Communication and address the City Council on an agenda item in person. A signup sheet can be found in eComment as ‘Register to Speak’.

 

Avalon City Council Members

Ann Marshall

Mayor

amarshall@cityofavalon.com

 

Cinde MacGugan-Cassidy

Mayor Pro-Tem

ccassidy@cityofavalon.com

 

Yesenia De La Rosa

Councilmember

ysdelarosa@cityofavalon.com

 

Lisa Lavelle

Councilmember

llavelle@cityofavalon.com

 

Michael Ponce

Councilmember

mponce@cityofavalon.com

 