In Memoriam: Bob Stapp

Bob Stapp, the founder of Seaway Boats, passed away in early October. Bob was a beloved mariner who was well-known throughout the marine industry. Bob was a true California legendary boat builder for over six decades since 1958.

Bob’s memorial service took place in San Pedro on the weekend of Oct. 7.

Bob’s career in the boating industry started at the Jeffrey shipyard before he started his own company, Seaway Boats. Bob was in the Navy and earned a degree in drafting. Bob’s specialty was what was called cold mold construction, which refers to a boat-building technique that uses layers of wood veneers or planks that are laminated together with epoxy or other adhesives to form the hull of a boat.

Bob will be missed by all who knew him.

