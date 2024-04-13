In Memoriam: David “Woody” Wood

David “Woody” and Linda Wood are together again at sea – fair winds and following seas! Woody peacefully left us on December 3, 2023, after his wife of 38 years, Linda, left on February 22, 2021.

Woody was born and raised in San Diego, graduating with the Sweetwater HS Red Devils class of 1967. He served in the Army National Guard and then worked for San Diego County before moving to SDSU. Linda was born in Denver and moved to San Diego during her college years. They met in the early 1980s on the campus of SDSU.

Woody introduced Linda to sailing, K Dock life, and all things ocean from fishing to racing Nomad. They were founding members of Point Loma Yacht Club (PLYC) and each served as Commodore there. They were also members of Cortez Racing Association and Silver Gate Yacht Club, as well as the Southern California Yachting Association where Linda served as a Director. Linda was a volunteer coordinator for SEA San Diego when the America’s Cup World Series came to the San Diego Harbor. Over the years, Woody went on to be Commodore of Pacific Coast Yachting Association, and they were both past Commodores and current members of the International Order of the Blue Gavel.

In addition to the sea, family and friends (and their pets, all favorites) were oh so important to Woody and Linda. Sports also played a major role in their lives. From the NFL and being longtime Chargers season ticket holders, to an occasional pick up volleyball game, sports filled their days. They played on many softball and a few Over-The-Line teams, hit the ski slopes and bowling lanes, and enjoyed catching an Aztecs or Padres game. Once they were introduced to golf, Woody and Linda each played every chance they had, on Men’s/Women’s clubs, in tournaments, or just in a round with friends.

Woody and Linda also loved traveling, with many sails to the Channel Islands, cruises to Mexico, drives across America, and adventures in Hawaii, the Bahamas and throughout Europe.

As a microbiologist, Linda knew so much. Woody knew everything, whether sports, current affairs, or Trivial Pursuit challenges. He was a wizard. During a game of Pictionary, the word was “argyle”, and Linda drew a gargoyle. These two belonged together.

PLYC will honor Woody on Opening Day, but otherwise feel free to celebrate their lives as you wish, such as sharing memories with friends and a toast!

