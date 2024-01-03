In Memoriam for 3/1/24 issue: from Kelly Scoggins

William “Bill” Glazebrook, a well-known individual and highly respected member of the maritime community, passed away on January 17, 2024 at the age of 81.

Born in Seattle Washington September 23, 1942, Bill’s family moved to La Jolla, California where he was raised with his sister Dona. After attending Cal Western College, now known as Point Loma Nazarene, he married his college sweetheart Julie, whom preceded his death. During their marriage, they welcomed two boys, Scott Glazebrook, now in Seattle Washington and Todd Glazebrook, San Diego California.

Bill later met and married Maxine Anselm on November 23, 1984, and became the step father to Marsi Anselm (Cerv), and Kelly Anselm (Scoggins).

Growing up along the coast, Bill was born to be a sailor, and forever fell in love with the Sea. Joining the San Diego Yacht Club in 1969, he owned many sail and motor vessels, The Cajun Queen, named after his love of the culture of Louisiana, where his wife Maxine was born, and the Miss Lily, named after his mother, Lillian and his granddaughter Lily.

His life was engulfed by the joy of sailing. After a career in property management after college, he pursued his passion of sailing and became a Yacht Salesman with the well know Jack Kelly Yachts of Point Loma, California. As a well known yacht broker, and fully ensconced in the marine world, he was pursued by Ganis Yacht Mortgage company and offered the entire West coast sales mortgage representative. Following a successful career with Ganis, he decided he wanted to travel less for work and stay closer to home. He started to work with his long time friend, Dona Jenkins as a boat documentation specialist at Dona Jenkins Maritime Document Services in Point Loma, California.

Once Bill retired, he lived his dream, and lived the summers on his boat, Miss Lily, in the Pacific Northwest. Spending his days sailing through the San Juan islands, and enjoying life. He spent much of his time sailing his smaller Fatty Knees boats and enjoying teaching his grandchildren how to sail.

Bill Glazebrook will be remembered by many for his longtime love of the ocean, being a true gentleman and an amazing dancer. He is survived by his wife Maxine Glazebrook, children, Scott Glazebrook, Todd Glazebrook, Marsi Cerv, Kelly Scoggins, and his grandchildren, Ryan VanCleave, Kennedy Scoggins, Jake Scoggins, Lily Glazebrook, Emma Glazebrook and great grandchild Emma VanCleave.

Services will be held at the San Diego Yacht Club on Saturday March 9th, 2024 1-4 p.m.

condolences