Letters/Online Comments 

RE: “Is Long Beach’s ecosystem restoration project bad news for boaters?” (Feb. 21- March 5)

Between the Huntington Headlands (Seapoint St on PCH) and Deadmans Island in San Pedro was a sand blight with NO rocky areas. Typical government types want to put rocky areas in that were never there. The Breakwaters added were a great boon to sea life in an area that was void of anything but sandy seafloor that stretched for about 15 miles.

Leroy Achoy

Yes, we as boaters appreciate the effort to restore the ecosystem. We personally are volunteering to help with oyster restoration, etc. The local waters are near & dear & we only hope to continue to be able to responsibly access (without loads of government restrictions).

Kurt Wood

RE: “Ventura Shellfish Enterprise deploys lines for data collection, works on regulatory challenges” (March 6-19)

Recently I have been following the water pollution for the dead and dying natural Salmon created by the Salmon farming and the chemicals they are releasing into the water flow, also the pesticides used in shrimp farming, I have no protest to mussel farming if NOTHING is added to the natural environment. IF farming mussels as easy as setting some lines for them to naturally grow on their own then it would be fine, IF NOT it is my water as well as theirs and I DO NOT WANT ANYTHING added to MY water to do it. We have a HUGE PROBLEM with the Salmon farming cover ups and releasing pesticides and who know what else they use. If it’s natural it’s okay with me. Forty years diving this coast for a living and the neglect I have seen is ridiculous.

Victor La Fountaine