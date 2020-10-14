Letters/Online Comments 

RE: “Google Earth photo sparks conspiracy theories about ‘400-foot ice ship’ in Antarctica” (Aug. 21-Sept. 3)

I don’t think it’s a ship at all, the fact that it resembles one is just coincidence, a fluke, people will see what they want to see, or what conspiracy theorists expect you to see. It’s ice, and more ice. No big secret bases, or alien ships. Lol!!

Gar Harris

It’s the Minnow!

Juan Hernandez

RE: “It’s back to the drawing board for Fisherman’s Wharf project” (Aug. 21-Sept. 3)

The area would not be dilapidated if the powers that be had spent the money to maintain the area! Instead they wasted lots of money on plans and attorney fees trying to put together a sweetheart deal for certain favorite developers! Lots of graft and corruption I suspect, as no one I have met wants the new proposed living quarters for about 2,000 people in an already over congested area! I suggest they refurbish the existing buildings and maintain a roster of quality tenants to enhance the area! The people don’t want more people, they want more shopping options!

Gerald Northcutt

RE: “Water Board again punts on Poseidon decision” (Sept. 4-17)

The major issue in this debate on Poseidon is NEED. There is no evidence this $1.5 billion is needed, while there is a study by MWDOC showing it is the least feasible and most expensive compared to other water options.

Garry Brown