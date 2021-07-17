Letters/Online Comments 

RE: “Ask a Maritime Attorney: What do I need to know about starting a chartering business?” (June 11 – 24)

Two thoughts: Whether bareboat or crewed, use a charter broker who can guide you; don’t try to charter yourself, there are many pitfalls. Second, a 50-footer is on the cusp of bareboat & crewed yacht size, so could possible do either. Contact the Charter Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA) for advice, starting at https://cyba.net. Good luck!

Nigel James

This is a great intro to start thinking about running a charter operation in this harbor. You will definitely need to find out if you are allowed to load/unload passengers from your marina, OR if you will need to take the boat to Dock 55. It is busier than ever with charters in the harbor, and the Coast Guard, Sheriffs, LA County, and marinas are all watching for illegal charters. Best to do it right the first time, to avoid any legal issues, or a dangerous situation. Charters are a wonderful way to get more people on the water, and interested in boating! -Alicia Kunz, Marina Manager at Marina City Club

Alicia

RE: “Mexico Hosts First Annual Cancun International Boat Show” (Feb. 19 – March 4)

Cancun International Boat Show date change. The correct dates are December 3-5, 2021.

Steven Lorenzo