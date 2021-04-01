Reader Q&A

Q: RE: “Catalina Island Reopens for Leisure Travel as Los Angeles County Eases COVID Restrictions”

No Flyer service during this time? Just the Express?

@timstuart7 via Twitter

A: Both the Catalina Express and Catalina Flyer are currently traveling to and from Catalina Island. Capacity on the Flyer has been reduced from 600 to 325 to allow for social distancing between passengers and until further notice, passengers and employees are required to wear a face-covering or mask when waiting in line to board and while onboard the vessel. For a limited time, the Flyer is offering $21 off an adult round-trip ticket. Visit catalinainfo.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

Have a question you want The Log to answer? Send us an email at thelogeditor@thelog.com.