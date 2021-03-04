Reader Questions & Answers

Our readers asked and we are answering! In this new section of The Log, staff answers your questions about boating and fishing-related topics around Southern California. Have a question you’d like us to answer in an upcoming issue? Email us at thelogeditor@thelog.com

Q: I have dived many of the artificial reefs in Southern California. Most have deteriorated or sunk into the sand and don’t have the habitat nor amount of life as nearby natural reefs. One exception is the Hermosa Artificial Reef. Although there isn’t much marine life on the reef itself, it has become a cleaning station for Giant Sea Bass. There are several GSBs that reside here year-round. They hover under the overhangs created by concrete pier pilings to be cleaned by senoritas, sheepshead, and small calicos. Can you tell me when the pilings were added to the reef?

A: From what I can find, the reef was created in 1960 with one old Red Car, 14 auto bodies, 44 concrete shelters, and 333 tons of quarry rock. Scientists noted that the cars and metal structures deteriorated after three to five years but the concrete and quarry lasted longer and were more popular with wildlife. Hermosa Artificial Reef is one of the original 20 “replication reefs” that were created in a joint project between cities and the Department of Fish and Game. The project began in 1958.

Q: Hello, I want to buy a lifetime fishing license how can I do that?

A: You can apply for a lifetime fishing license for California from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The price of your lifetime license is dependent on your age group, for example, if you are between the ages of 40 to 61 you will pay $853.00. You can also purchase the Lifetime Fishing Privilege Package for $391.50 on top of your lifetime license. The package gives you a Second-Rod Stamp, Ocean Enhancement Stamp, a North Coast Salmon Report Card, and a Steelhead Report Card. To apply for a lifetime fishing license, you need to fill out the application on the California Department of Fish and Wildlife website, include a copy of your driver’s license, I.D., or birth certificate, and a form of payment. You can submit the application in person, via mail, or fax to any of the CDFW license sales offices.