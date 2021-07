“Marge was full of class and grace. She will be forever missed. My love and prayers go out to her family.”

Bernadine, on Facebook, in response to the Log’s June 27 share of an obituary for Marge Brookshire, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a well-known and respected member of the marine industry on the West Coast who passed away June 16.

