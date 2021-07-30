The Log on Social Media

“I own one of the boats that the port had painted with Intersleek under a previous program/experiment. It’s still going strong after more than a dozen years. Definitely showing its age, but has never been repainted. When I first hauled out after I bought the boat, I sent pics to AkzoNobel and asked if it should be reapplied and they said just let it go. Should last many more years. Why haven’t they continued to look into this as a viable option??”

Jeffery, on Facebook, in response to the Log’s July 2 share of its article “Commissioners Approve 8-Week Pause for In-Water Hull Cleaning in Shelter Island Yacht Basin.”

Find us here:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram