Boston Terrier Mr. Bugsy Wugsy is a true dog of the water, he spends most of his time sailing and fishing with his family.

“Bugsy was a rescue dog,” said Jess Schultz in a January 25 email to the Log. “He rescued me! He spends his time in between sailing on an Ericson 32ft “Another Addiction” and fishing on a C-Dory 22ft “no name.”