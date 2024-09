The Log’s very own editor, Katherine Clements, hit the jackpot—or so she thought! Fishing aboard the Sum Fun last weekend, Katherine was thrilled with her hefty sand bass and was all smiles, convinced it would clinch the top spot. But just when she was ready to celebrate, a junior angler reeled in a bass nearly as big as he was, stealing the show and the jackpot! Better luck next time, Katherine!

