Featured Catch: The STAR-ry of the Show

DANA POINT一 While fishing Salt Creek for bass this angler pulled up a mystery fish!

“Today’s exotic was caught aboard the Sum Fun while bass fishing off Salt Creek…extremely rare to see these fish in our neck of the woods. Guesses?…” said an Aug. 7 Facebook post from Dana Wharf Sportfishing.

Best guess came from one Facebook user who identified it as a flag cabrilla, also known as a starry grouper, using the white spots covering its body and the red border on the dorsal fin as an identifying factor.