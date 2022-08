“My brother Eric and I went down to Tulum, Mexico from July 2-10 for an eight-day adventure, we swam in Cenotes (Natural freshwater pools) visited Mayan ruins, and of course we fished,” said Jason Duca in an email. “We caught three decent Dorado’s and two small amberjacks. Overall, a great trip with delicious food, wonderful sights, and really friendly people!”

Share This: