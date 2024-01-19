The Log Goes to Cape Town, South Africa!

“My name is Nikki Hopkins,” said Nikki in an email to the Log.” I’m a native of California, and my husband is South African. For the past 10 years (give or take) we’ve gone to Cape Town for Christmas.

During Covid, we bought a sailboat here in San Diego, and it’s been one of the best decisions we’ve ever made. We grab a copy of The Log and read it all the time.

Snapped this picture over the holiday break from a lookout called “Chapman’s Peak.” It’s the perfect viewpoint of “Hout Bay” behind me.”