SAN DIEGO— The 19th Annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta will sail into the San Diego Bay Aug. 26-27. The regatta is hosted by Sharp HospiceCare, Coronado Yacht Club, and the Cortex Racing Association.

The event will begin Aug. 26, with a pre-race dinner and silent auction, followed by all-day festivities on Aug. 27, when guests will board yachts and cruise along the racecourse throughout San Diego Bay.

All proceeds from the Regatta will support Sharp HospiceCare, a non-profit that provides end-of-life care to patients via hospice homes throughout San Diego County.

This year’s event is anticipated to raise $415,000 for Homes for Hospice, a Sharp HospiceCare initiative to build and maintain residential hospice homes.

Sharp HospiceCare’s efforts have already completed three homes in La Mesa, Del Cerro, and Bonita neighborhoods. Alyce Vessey and Sherri Summers of EC Constructors lead the effort as event co-chairs for the 2022 Regatta. The honorary chair is Lori Moore.

The pre-race event is on Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. at Hotel del Coronado. Tickets cost $250 and include a full-course dinner, dancing, and a silent auction.

Race and Spectator Yacht Seating – for Aug. 27 will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Coronado Yacht Club. Tickets cost $175 and include a yacht reservation, lunch, refreshments, beer, wine, and a post-race dinner party.

The race portion of the event will begin on Aug. 27 at 12:30 p.m. at the east end of Harbor Island, winding around San Diego Bay and finishing near the Coronado Yacht Club. Competitors will race for a chance to compete in the 2023 Hospice Regattas National Championship in Charleston, South Carolina.

For tickets to the pre-race event and spectator party or to become an event sponsor, contact Bill Navrides at 619-740-4316. To learn more about the Regatta or pay online, visit https://grossmontfoundation.ejoinme.org/regatta2022. In addition, racers can register sailboats to compete in the regatta by visiting http://www.cortezracing.com/.