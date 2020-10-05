2020 Yachting Cup will be held

San Diego Yacht Club hosts the annual regatta on Oct. 10 and 11.

SAN DIEGO—“Let’s go racing!” These are the words all sailors like to hear or read – and those words have extra meaning during the Covid-19 pandemic. San Diego Yacht Club will go forward with hosting the 2020 Yachting Cup; the regatta will take place in San Diego, Oct. 10-11.

“Yachting Cup 2020 is ON,” the website’s home page stated.

“Thank you for your diligence in these uncharted waters, let’s go racing,” the opening statement on the website’s home page later stated.

Organizers did state this year’s regatta would be devoid of several event and festivities held before, during and after each year’s Yachting Cup. The focus of this year’s regatta, according to race organizers, would be entirely on racing.

“The majority of races will be traditional windward leeward in the Coronado Roads racing area, but we’re also looking to ‘race to the barn’ on the last race of the day,” race organizers stated.

The regatta is open to all sailboats with a LOA of 20 feet or longer. All boats deemed to be eligible would be grouped together as a one-design class or handicap division.

Eligible boats may enter the Yachting Cup by submitting an entry online at www.yachtingcup.com. The entry fee is $100.

Winward leeward legs are scheduled for all races on both days, but a random leg race from the ocean to Shelter Island could be on deck on the last race of each day.

Organizers will announce awards at a post-race debriefing, which takes place after racing on Oct. 11.

“Awards will be available for individual pick up or delivered by separate arrangement,” according to the Notice of Race.

The post-race debrief appears to be set up as a Zoom call.

“No post-race Social activities will be held at SDYC. Boats/crew wishing to remain at SDYC after racing should either remain aboard their own vessel or make reservations with the dining room for seating,” according to the Notice of Race.

Contact Yachting Cup Chair Patrick Murray at 619-347-0399 or patrick.murray@northsails.com for questions about the regatta.

The San Diego YC sailing office is at 1011 Anchorage Lane, San Diego.