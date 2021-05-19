2021 Transpacific Yacht Race is a Go

The Board of Directors of the Transpacific Yacht Club confirmed the 2225-mile biennial ocean race from Los Angeles to Honolulu is on.

LOS ANGELES一 Transpacific Yacht Club plans to have no interruption this year to the biennial Transpac yacht race from Los Angeles to Honolulu. With a turnout of 60 entries to date, three start dates for the 105-year-old race are on schedule, with the first start planned for July 13. The second start will be on July 16 and the third on July 17.

Interested competitors have until May 31 to register, pay their entry deposit, and submit final data to US Sailing for a Rating Certificate.

Race organizers said the COVID-19 pandemic presented many challenges in planning the 51st edition of the race, particularly for shore-side logistics and social events at both the start and finish venues. They said in a released statement on their website they have been working through many scenarios with some expert help and feel confident about conducting the race safely.

Transpacific Yacht Club hired an expert consultant to create specific COVID-19 protocols for safety and compliance to the current restrictions in place for California and Hawaii.

“It’s been a tremendous effort,” said Tom Trujillo, Transpacific Yacht Club vice commodore and race committee chairman.

Organizers acknowledged current circumstances are likely to evolve between now and July and said their protocols will as well.

Transpac has been raced biennially, with few exceptions, since 1906. Shortly after Hawaii became a U.S. Territory in 1900, Honolulu businessman and yachtsman Clarence Macfarlane discussed creating such a race with Los Angeles businessman and South Coast Yacht Club member Harry Sinclair.

The first Transpac race began off the San Pedro breakwater on June 11, 1906 between three yachts: Macfarlane’s La Paloma, Sinclair’s 86-foot schooner Lurline, and Charles Tutt’s 112-foot ketch Anemone flying the New York Yacht Club burgee. Twelve days, nine hours, and 59 minutes after the start, on a passage so fast it was only eclipsed once in the next four decades, Lurline crossed the finish line off Oahu to become Transpac’s first elapsed and corrected-time winner.

Macfarlane’s grandson, Scott Abrams, has competed in the race for 15 years and will be competing for a 16th and final time this year. Abrams died in November 2020 after a long battle with Leukemia. Captain Abrams’ Transpac shipmates, along with Gloria, Abrams’ wife of 47 years, decided he should make one more Transpac race. Abrams’ ashes will be “racing” aboard Cecil Rossi’s Farr 57 Ho’okolohe and his ashes will be scattered at the Diamond Head Buoy as Ho’okolohe finishes the race.

For more information on the race or to register, visit https://transpacyc.com/.