2021 Ullman B Lido 14 Racing Clinic and Regatta

CORONA DEL MAR一 The Balboa Yacht Club is hosting a two-part event with a clinic and a regatta on Oct. 17. This event is open to all Lido 14 Class Association members who have not sailed in a Lido 14 One Design regatta as an “A” sailor. Only those entities that have participated in the clinic component of this event can compete in the regatta. Participants will meet up at the Balboa Yacht Club Flag Deck for the clinic which will start at 10 a.m., on the water activities will be held in Newport Harbor near BYC. The schedule for the day will be based on the input of the participants to balance the clinic events, on and off the water, versus the racing events. There are three races scheduled for the regatta portion of the event, the event will use a low point scoring system and the first-place boat will be awarded the Ullman B perpetual trophy. The event is estimated to run until 4 p.m. To register for this event, complete the entry form found on the BYC website at www.balboayachtclub.com the entry fee is $5. For more information contact Ullman B Regatta Chairman Denise Ogier at (858) 354-5541 or daogier@gmail.com.

