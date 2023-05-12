2023 Women’s and Open Team Race National Championship Fields Are Set

The College Sailing National Championship Selection Committees have confirmed the 36 teams to compete in the 2023 Women’s Fleet Race National Championship from May 23-26 and the 36 teams to compete in the 2023 Open Fleet Race National Championship from May 30-June 2. Both events will be hosted by the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY.

Aside from the conference champions that receive the automatic qualification, the committees select the most competitive field of At-Large Teams for the National Championships. To be eligible, teams must have regional or cross-regional status and compete in at least one Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association Regatta in the corresponding discipline. Selectors will consider exemplary performance throughout the season in that discipline. Selectors will not consider geographic diversity or a team’s record in any field in previous years.

For the complete list of committees, qualified colleges, and the full fields (seeded), please visit https://2021nationals.collegesailing.org/news/article/2023-womens-and-open-team-race-national-championship-fields-are-set.

Congratulations to all selected 2023 Women’s and Open Team Race National Championships teams.